IEV Holdings suspends production trial from CLS-1TW in Cilamaya Structure

IEV Holdings said the production trial from CLS-1TW in Cilamaya Structure has been suspended to prepare for a change in well completion.

IEV Holdings said the production trial from CLS-1TW in Cilamaya Structure has been suspended to prepare for a change in well completion.

The group commenced production from CLS-1TW on Oct 30 last year and has produced a cumulative of 2,191 barrels during the period to Dec 27, 2016 by natural flow.

For long-term production, however, the CLS-1TW will require a change in well completion to allow chemical stimulation and a sidetrack to an up dip location, said the Singapore-based firm in an announcement to the Singapore Exchange.

The CLS-1TW will be suspended pending the preparation of the programme and until approval of Pertamina to proceed with the workover of the well, it added.