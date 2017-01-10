You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

IEV Holdings suspends production trial from CLS-1TW in Cilamaya Structure

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 21:51
by
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

40668149.1 (40810881) - 08_12_2016 - ASIA-LNG_TRADING.jpg
IEV Holdings said the production trial from CLS-1TW in Cilamaya Structure has been suspended to prepare for a change in well completion.
PHOTO: REUTERS

IEV Holdings said the production trial from CLS-1TW in Cilamaya Structure has been suspended to prepare for a change in well completion.

The group commenced production from CLS-1TW on Oct 30 last year and has produced a cumulative of 2,191 barrels during the period to Dec 27, 2016 by natural flow.

For long-term production, however, the CLS-1TW will require a change in well completion to allow chemical stimulation and a sidetrack to an up dip location, said the Singapore-based firm in an announcement to the Singapore Exchange.

The CLS-1TW will be suspended pending the preparation of the programme and until approval of Pertamina to proceed with the workover of the well, it added.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
5 Car COE premiums rise
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening