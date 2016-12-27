IHC postpones to Jan 23 EGM that could replace board members

INTERNATIONAL Healthway Corp (IHC) has postponed an extraordinary general meeting by a month, to Jan 23 from Dec 28, after concluding that its previous announcement for the meeting had not given shareholders sufficient notice.

The postponement will delay a vote requisitioned by Oxley Holdings deputy chief executive Eric Low and his sister, Audrey Low, to replace IHC's current board of directors.

The postponement was requested by a shareholder, who noted that the resolutions in the EGM require 21 days of notice to be given, and not the 14 days that IHC had provided in its original Dec 13 circular for the EGM. IHC is therefore cancelling the Dec 28 meeting, and rescheduling a new one on Jan 23.

The requisitioning shareholders want to remove current IHC directors Gerald Lim Thien Su, Lim Beng Choo, Alviedo Rodolfo Jr San Miguel and Leonard Chia Chee Hyong; and to appoint as new directors Roger Tan Chade Phang, Eric Sho Kian Hin and Jackson Tay Eng Kiat.