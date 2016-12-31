You are here

Imperium Crown to seek shareholders' nod to exit Japan property entirely

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 19:16
PROPERTY investment group Imperium Crown plans to sell all its properties in Japan and will convene an extraordinary general meeting to get the green light from shareholders, it said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday.
Its decision comes just two years after it entered the Japanese property market.

Its Japanese properties had a net fair value loss of S$16.5 million in its financial year ended June 30 this year, it said, blaming in part softer rents.

