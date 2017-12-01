Imperium Crown's independent director resigns, firm appoints new one

IMPERIUM Crown Limited's independent director Pok Mee Yau has resigned with effect from Dec 1.

Ms Pok, 38, was appointed to the position in Feb 28 this year. She stepped down due to an increase in work and personal commitments, said the firm in an exchange filing.

Imperium Crown has appointed Danny Oh Beng Teck, 55, to be its new independent director. He will also be a member of the audit, nominating and remuneration committees. Dr Oh is chief executive officer of NM Backer Corporation.

In place of Ms Pok, existing independent director Hau Khee Wee has been appointed the new chairman of the remuneration committee.