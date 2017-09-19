You are here

Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants develops sustainability reporting guide

Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 1:27 PM
THE Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) has developed a sustainability reporting implementation roadmap to help new or early-stage adopters kick-start their sustainability reporting journey, ISCA said on Tuesday.

The roadmap seeks to provide practical guidance on the sustainability reporting implementation process as well as key considerations for the company's first sustainability report, it said.

It includes a compilation of questions asked by early-stage sustainability reporting implementers in the market. These questions centre on practical implementation challenges faced, based on discussions with ISCA's Corporate Reporting Committee and Sustainability Reporting Working Group.

ISCA's chief executive officer Lee Fook Chiew said: "The true value of sustainability reporting lies in how businesses are able to successfully integrate sustainability within their business strategies, operations and processes.

"As the concept of sustainability reporting may be new to many, we developed the roadmap to help organisations formulate and execute their plans to achieve a smooth implementation of sustainability reporting."

The Singapore Exchange requires listed companies to produce a sustainability report on a "comply or explain" basis from the financial year ending on, or after Dec 31, 2017.

