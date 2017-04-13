You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Institutional investors placing more emphasis on non-financial risks, disclosures: EY

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 12:41
by
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

39420779 - 11_08_2016 - pixgenerics.jpg
Institutional investors in Singapore and globally are increasingly placing more emphasis on non-financial risks and disclosures such as those related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks.
ST PHOTO

INSTITUTIONAL investors in Singapore and globally are increasingly placing more emphasis on non-financial risks and disclosures such as those related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks.

Some 82 per cent of 320 global institutional investors said in an EY survey that ESG risks have been ignored for too long by the business world, while 81 per cent said companies are inadequate in their disclosure of non-financial risks that could affect their businesses.

This comes as the view that a sharp focus on ESG issues can generate sustainable returns over time gains widespread acceptance; 89 per cent of those surveyed agreed with such a stand.

Mathew Nelson, global and Asia-Pacific climate change and sustainability services leader at EY, said recent corporate environmental and social scandals as well as a focus on longer-term value are pushing non-financial reporting up the agendas of institutional investors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This leads to a disconnect between investors who see ESG as having real and quantifiable financial impacts, and companies that do not see ESG risks as core to their business," he said.

In Singapore, there has been an increase in the awareness of the importance on non-financial disclosures, especially after Singapore Exchange announced comply-or-explain requirements on sustainability reports by listed companies, said climate change and sustainability services managing director K Sadashiv.

"We expect a quantum increase in the number of companies disclosing their non-financial policies and performance in the coming year, and this will lead to better quality and depth in corporate reporting," he added.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening