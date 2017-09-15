International Healthway Corporation proposes change of name

INTERNATIONAL Healthway Corporation Limited is proposing the change of name of the company to OUE Lippo Healthcare Limited.

In a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday, International Healthway said that it will be holding an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Oct 9 to seek shareholders' approval for the proposed name change.

A circular dated Sept 15 has been despatched to shareholders, containing - among other things - information on the proposed name change.

"Shareholders are advised to read the circular carefully in order to decide whether they should vote in favour or against the resolution as set out in the notice of EGM contained in the circular," the company said.