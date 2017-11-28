You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ipco expects net loss for H1 FY18 due to translation effects

Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 6:47 PM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

IPCO International is expecting to report a net loss for its first half year ended Oct 31, 2017 (H1 FY18) - due mainly to the translation effect on the operations of the group's foreign currency-denominated subsidiaries.

The mainboard-listed construction and turnkey project company said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday that the forecast is based on a preliminary review of the draft unaudited consolidated financial results.

Translation effects refer to effects of changes in exchange rates on the consolidated accounts of a company that has businesses that report in different currencies.

Ipco added in the filing that it is in the process of preparing and finalising its H1 FY18 financial results, which will be released on or before Dec 14, 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Perennial China Investments incorporates fellow subsidiary

ETC starts lawsuit against majority shareholder and two companies

CapitaLand, CRCT in 49:51 tie-up to buy Rock Square mall in Guangzhou for 3.36b renminbi

Lian Beng subsidiary bags S$136.8m contract for proposed development at Potong Pasir

EuroSports JV firm enters into dealership to sell Lamborghinis in Jakarta

Jumbo opens fifth outlet in China

Editor's Choice

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

greateastern.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern in need of fightback plan

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

temasek.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek said to prepare US$1b Zuellig Pharma stake sale

temasek.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

gst.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist

Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Giant block trade made in coal miner Geo Energy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening