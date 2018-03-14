Ipco International interim CEO Goh Hin Calm resigns

IPCO International interim chief executive Goh Hin Calm voluntarily resigned from his post on Wednesday.

The move comes shortly after James Blythman, who became an Ipco shareholder after taking a placement last year, replaced Carlson Smith as chief financial officer on March 2.

Goh, together with Ipco's former CEO Quah Su-Ling, face trial for charges relating to the 2013 penny stock crash.

Goh is out on bail of S$750,000. Quah is out on bail of S$4 million.