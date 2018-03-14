You are here

Ipco International interim CEO Goh Hin Calm resigns

Wed, Mar 14, 2018 - 7:02 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

IPCO International interim chief executive Goh Hin Calm voluntarily resigned from his post on Wednesday.

The move comes shortly after James Blythman, who became an Ipco shareholder after taking a placement last year, replaced Carlson Smith as chief financial officer on March 2.

Goh, together with Ipco's former CEO Quah Su-Ling, face trial for charges relating to the 2013 penny stock crash.

Goh is out on bail of S$750,000. Quah is out on bail of S$4 million.

