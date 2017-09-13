You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ipco plunges into red in Q1

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 21:00
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

IPCO International Limited plunged into the red with a net loss of S$935,000 for its first quarter ended July 31, from a net profit of S$34,000 a year ago, due mostly to foreign exchange losses and changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress and land held for sale.

Its revenue, however, went up 42 per cent to S$5.6 million year-on-year, mainly attributable to its subsidiaries.

Loss per share for the quarter was 0.018 Singapore cent, compared with earnings per share of 0.001 Singapore cent a year ago.

In its filing to the SGX, the company said that its financial results for the next 12 months are likely to be affected by the performance of its three principal operating subsidiaries - ESA Electronics Pte Ltd, Excellent Empire Ltd and Capri Investments LLC.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust launches equity fund raising to raise S$640m

Vibrant Group's Q1 net profit jumps on the back of Blackgold acquisition

Alignment between CEOs' pay and profitability found lacking: report

Brokers' Take: DBS Group Research raises target price for Keppel DC Reit

Blackstone's acquisition of Croesus Retail Trust gets unitholders' nod

Singapore telco stocks little changed after latest iPhone launch

Editor's Choice

file6vqkwbl2oic1j9sswjnn.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Banking & Finance

SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds

BT_20170913_KRDRAYCOTT13XT7A_3082560.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Real Estate

Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight

BT_20170913_SEFORMULA13_3082400.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Life & Culture

Perfect 10

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

halimah130917.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory

halimah.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

condo.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip 0.4% in August, rental volumes down 10.4%: SRX Property

Sep 13, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit buys Dublin data centre for 66m euros

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening