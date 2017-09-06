You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ipco warns of net loss for fiscal Q1

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 20:55
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

IPCO International Limited said it is expected to report a net loss for the fiscal first quarter ended July 31, mainly attributable to the translation effect of the operations of its overseas subsidiaries.

Further details of the group's financial performance will be disclosed when it announces its Q1 FY18 results. The group is in the process of preparing and finalising its financial results, which will be released on or before Sept 14.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Companies & Markets

HPL subsidiary to buy land to build luxury hotel in Republic of Palau

CITIC Envirotech to acquire 60% stake in CITIC Qingyuan for 378m yuan

Mercator Lines to be wound up

Triyards flags potential threat to going concern

Noble default-swap verdict in play as test of ISDA system

Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore raises effective interest in Yangon Golden City project

Editor's Choice

BT_20170906_PENTERPRISE6_3071502.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

More agile entity for local businesses with merger of IE Singapore, Spring

FILES-BRITAIN-INSURANCE-AVIVA-085631.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge

FEL1930-pixgeneric.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Opinion

A merger to better serve Singapore Inc

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
5 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6v4f0kfdr136i35h1d2.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Transport

Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000

coe.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

marina bay 17968192.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Economists maintain Singapore's 2017 growth forecast: MAS

yaohui-pixgeneric-3953 (1).jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore faces a grim labour future as population ages rapidly: Oxford Economics

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening