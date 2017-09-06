Ipco warns of net loss for fiscal Q1

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
IPCO International Limited said it is expected to report a net loss for the fiscal first quarter ended July 31, mainly attributable to the translation effect of the operations of its overseas subsidiaries.
Further details of the group's financial performance will be disclosed when it announces its Q1 FY18 results. The group is in the process of preparing and finalising its financial results, which will be released on or before Sept 14.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal