You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
GRAB-UBER MERGER

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

Some demand could shift to taxis; or a resulting Grab monopoly could make it tougher for cabs
Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

BT_20180327_ABCDG27_3367325.jpg
The Uber-Grab transaction might end a seemingly endless stream of commuter promotions - good news for taxi firms like ComfortDelGro.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

WITH Uber set to bow out from South-east Asia, industry analysts say that uncertainty looms over the impact on taxi giant ComfortDelGro.

Investors may have sensed that Uber's retreat marks an easing of the pressures on the disrupted taxi industry. ComfortDelGro's counter

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180327_NRBOEING27OPXO_3367192.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SIA takes delivery of first 787-10 to fend off regional rivals

BT_20180327_ASSHELL_3367392.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell plans solar panels for its Singapore units

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
5 First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180327_JQGRAB277SZP_3367401.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Technology

Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely

cs-generic-Pinnacle18.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output beats expectations; grows 8.9% in Feb

Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Datapulse 'committed' to good governance amid diversification plans, say directors

Dara Khosrowshahi.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Opinion

India doom for Uber written in the (selfies with) stars

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening