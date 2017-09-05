Is Grab out to crash the ComfortDelGro, Uber party?

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
A HEFTY rental discount offer by Grab to ComfortDelGro cabbies is being seen as a bid to "break up a marriage" between the land transport giant and Uber.
Ride-hailing company Grab on Sunday had enticed ComfortDelGro taxi drivers with a "S$50 rental discount per day" if
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal