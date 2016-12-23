You are here

ISDN may indicatively dual-list in Hong Kong around Jan 12 next year

Thursday, December 22, 2016
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

GIVING an update on its plans for a dual primary listing in Hong Kong, ISDN Holdings said that the listing committee of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) had convened a hearing on Dec 15 to consider the company's application for the listing.
ISDN now expects that the listing may take place on or about Jan 12, 2017. It stressed that this is only an indicative date, as the listing is still subject to receiving approval from the SEHK and fulfilling certain conditions.

"There is no assurance that the approval in-principle will be obtained, or that the final approval for the listing will be granted. Further, the listing date may change and the listing may or may not occur," it said.

