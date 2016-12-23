You are here
ISR probe led to new allegations against Soh Chee Wen, says DPP
Allegations of witness tampering were added after Nov 25, bail hearing told
Singapore
INFORMATION gathered during an investigation into ISR Capital's recent stock crash led prosecutors of John Soh Chee Wen to add allegations of witness tampering, Deputy Public Prosecutor Teo Guan Siew told the court on Tuesday during Soh's bail hearing.
Soh, who was
