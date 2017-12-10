You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Jason Holdings' application for extension of AGM deadline rejected

Sun, Dec 10, 2017 - 6:34 PM
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

FLOORING firm Jason Holdings Limited has had its request for a deadline extension to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) rejected.

The firm had earlier on Nov 20 written to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) to seek an extension of time to hold its AGM by April 30 next year to lay out the financial statements for the 2015 and 2016 financial years.

This was rejected by Acra, which requested the company to take immediate action to hold its AGM by Dec 31 this year. Otherwise, Acra will proceed with with enforcement action against the company's directors.

Jason Holdings' board said it is currently assessing the impact of the rejected application and may write to Acra to request for it to re-consider the application.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Companies & Markets

Datapulse's chairman and two non-exec directors resign from board

Noble to sell US-based ethanol producer to Mercuria unit for higher price

iFAST unit offering US-listed securities dealing services

Ziwo to seek shareholders' nod for change of business to green energy

Chinese co-working unicorn UrWork to open 2nd Singapore branch in Suntec City

George Yeo steps down from Wilmar board

Editor's Choice

BT_20171209_ABBITCOIN9B_3214233.jpg
Dec 9, 2017
Banking & Finance

All eyes on Bitcoin's futures trading debut in the wake of latest spike

BT_20171209_ABCURRENCY9A_3213947.jpg
Dec 9, 2017
Banking & Finance

Soft finish to the Singdollar in 2017 but here's to next year

BT_20171209_COVER9_3213795.jpg
Dec 9, 2017
Brunch

This time it's different

Most Read

1 Soft finish to the Singdollar in 2017 but here's to next year
2 Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern
3 ComfortDelGro to acquire 51% stake in Uber's car rental subsidiary Lion City Rentals
4 This time it's different
5 Bitcoin plunges 15% in wild trading
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171209_COVER9_3213795.jpg
Dec 9, 2017
Brunch

This time it's different

Millennium Mayfair London1_preview.jpeg
Dec 9, 2017
Real Estate

M&C Hotels agrees to sweetened bid from CDL valuing it at £2b

BT_20171209_ASWINNING9_3214015.jpg
Dec 9, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Singapore shipping firm mines new value in Guinea

Dec 9, 2017
Transport

ComfortDelGro to buy 51% of Uber's Lion City rental car firm

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening