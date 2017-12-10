Jason Holdings' application for extension of AGM deadline rejected

FLOORING firm Jason Holdings Limited has had its request for a deadline extension to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) rejected.

The firm had earlier on Nov 20 written to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) to seek an extension of time to hold its AGM by April 30 next year to lay out the financial statements for the 2015 and 2016 financial years.

This was rejected by Acra, which requested the company to take immediate action to hold its AGM by Dec 31 this year. Otherwise, Acra will proceed with with enforcement action against the company's directors.

Jason Holdings' board said it is currently assessing the impact of the rejected application and may write to Acra to request for it to re-consider the application.