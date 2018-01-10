Jason Holdings must hold AGM by Feb 28, report FY2015 and FY2016 financial statements

FLOORING firm Jason Holdings Limited, which had earlier appealed the rejection of its request for a deadline extension to hold its annual general meeting (AGM), was on Monday given a final deadline of Feb 28, 2018 to hold its AGM and to lay the financial statements for the 2015 and 2016 financial years.

If Jason Holdings fails to do so, the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) will proceed with enforcement action against the company, a position that will be final on the matter.

The firm had on Nov 20, 2017 written to Acra to seek an extension of time to hold its AGM by April 30, 2018.

Shares of Jason Holdings are suspended on the Singapore Exchange.