Jeweller Soo Kee set to change its name

JEWELLERY retailer Soo Kee Group will look to change its name to SK Jewellery Group Limited at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM), it announced on Thursday evening.

The group will seek shareholders' approval at its April 30 EGM to change its name to "better reflect the profile, business activities and business direction" of the group.

More specifically, the change of name will allow investors and the group's business partners to better identify and associate the company with the "SK Jewellery" brand, Soo Kee said, which currently retails fashionable jewellery and mementoes under the SK Jewellery brand both in Singapore and overseas.

The group applied on March 6, 2018 to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore (ACRA) to reserve the "SK Jewellery Group Limited" name, and received approval the next day.

Aside from the name change, which will be reserved until July 5, 2018, no other amendments will be made to the group's constitution, Soo Kee said.

The company advised that it will not recall existing share certificates, which will continue to be "prima facie evidence of legal title", adding that no further action was required from existing shareholders with respect to the group's existing share certificates.

Catalist-listed Soo Kee's shares last traded on March 26, 2018, closing at 14.4 Singapore cents apiece.