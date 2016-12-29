JTC launches three industrial sites at Woodlands and Tuas

JTC has launched three sites at Woodlands and Tuas under the second half of the 2016 industrial government land sales programme, as part of the government's efforts to offer more choices for industrial development.

Two of them are Confirmed List sites located at Woodlands Industrial Park E8/E7 and Tuas South Link 3 (Plot 17). They are the final two of the seven Confirmed List sites for the second half of 2016.

The third site is a Reserve List site at Tuas South Link 1 (Plot 13), the last of the three Reserve List sites for the same period of time.

All three sites are zoned for Business-2 development and have a 20-year tenure.

The 0.88 ha Woodlands site and 0.49 ha Tuas South Link 3 (Plot 17) site have a maximum permissible gross plot ratio of 2.5 and 1.4 respectively. The Tuas South Link 1 (Plot 13) has a maximum permissible gross plot ratio of 2.0.

The tender closes on Feb 21, 2017 at 11 am.