You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Jubilee to acquire Honfoong Plastics Industries for S$3.5m

Wed, Dec 13, 2017 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

Singapore

CATALIST-LISTED precision manufacturer Jubilee Industries Holdings is set to expand its plastic injection mould business with the S$3.5 million acquisition of Honfoong Plastics Industries Pte Ltd, the group said.

The consideration comprises S$1 million in cash, as well as

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

BT_20171213_ABEZ_3218303.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Consumer

S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen

BT_20171213_JQINTERNET_3218352.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Technology

SE-Asia's Internet economy to hit US$50b in 2017

Most Read

1 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
2 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
3 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
4 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
5 Clearbridge Health prices IPO at S$0.28 a share, trading to start on Dec 18
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Fed rate hike expected; Singapore growth to stay intact

BT_20171213_ABEZ_3218303.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Consumer

S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen

Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore no longer among world's 20 priciest cities for expats

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening