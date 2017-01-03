You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Jumbo Group expands brand into Vietnam through maiden franchise pact

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 19:32
by
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

36130359 - 21_09_2015 - jyjumbo22.jpg
JUMBO Group on Tuesday said it has, through its unit, entered into its first franchise agreement that would bring its brand to Vietnam.
PHOTO: SPH

JUMBO Group on Tuesday said it has, through its unit, entered into its first franchise agreement that would bring its brand to Vietnam.

The F&B chain known for its chilli crab has granted franchise rights to Vietnam's Nova Bac Nam 79 Joint Stock Company for it to operate Jumbo Seafood restaurants in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang in Vietnam.

The first Jumbo Seafood outlet in Vietnam is expected to open in Ho Chi Minh City in the middle of 2017.

The agreement is for an initial term of 10 years. It is expected that three Jumbo Seafood outlets will be opened in Vietnam within two years.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
5 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening