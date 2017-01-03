Jumbo Group expands brand into Vietnam through maiden franchise pact

JUMBO Group on Tuesday said it has, through its unit, entered into its first franchise agreement that would bring its brand to Vietnam.

JUMBO Group on Tuesday said it has, through its unit, entered into its first franchise agreement that would bring its brand to Vietnam.

The F&B chain known for its chilli crab has granted franchise rights to Vietnam's Nova Bac Nam 79 Joint Stock Company for it to operate Jumbo Seafood restaurants in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang in Vietnam.

The first Jumbo Seafood outlet in Vietnam is expected to open in Ho Chi Minh City in the middle of 2017.

The agreement is for an initial term of 10 years. It is expected that three Jumbo Seafood outlets will be opened in Vietnam within two years.