You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Jurong Shipyard further extends standstill agreement with North Atlantic Drilling

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 08:25
by
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

jurongship.jpg
Sembcorp Marine on Monday said that a standstill agreement between its unit Jurong Shipyard and North Atlantic Drilling has been further extended to July 6, 2017.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

SEMBCORP Marine on Monday said that a standstill agreement between its unit Jurong Shipyard and North Atlantic Drilling has been further extended to July 6, 2017.

The agreement is for the delivery of a semi-submersible drilling rig, the West Rigel.

Sembcorp said that during the standstill period, North Atlantic Drilling will continue to market the West Rigel for an acceptable drilling contract and Jurong Shipyard will have the right to sell the rig at an acceptable price.

The rig will remain at the Jurong Shipyard in Singapore during this period.

Sembcorp added that if no employment is secured and no alternative transaction is completed when the standstill period concludes, the parties will form a joint asset holding company for joint ownership of the rig. It will be 23 per cent owned by North Atlantic and 77 per cent owned by Jurong Shipyard.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening