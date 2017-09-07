Keep quarterly reporting; better still, give even more updates via social media

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
I REFER to "Quarterly Reports: why not let shareholders decide?" (BT, Sept 5). The writer suggests the possibility of raising the bar on market capitalisation.
I agree that this could be a possible compromise as opposed to removing quarterly reporting altogether. I would add that in
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal