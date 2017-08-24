You are here

Kelvin Tang appointed as chief executive officer of KrisEnergy

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 19:18
Kelvin Tang
Independent upstream oil and gas company KrisEnergy Ltd has appointed Kelvin Tang as its new chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from Sept 1, the company said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday.
This followed the resignation of Jeffrey MacDonald as the interim CEO and board executive director effective on Aug 31.

Mr Tang is the chief operating officer and president of the company's Cambodian operations.

Welcoming Mr Tang, KrisEnergy's non-executive chairman Tan Ek Kia said: "Kelvin has been an instrumental member of senior management since KrisEnergy was established in 2009, and led our negotiations with the Cambodian government regarding the Block A petroleum agreement, which was signed on Aug 23. The Block A agreement is significant for Cambodia and for KrisEnergy."

The board also thanked Mr MacDonald for his contribution as interim CEO since July 2016 and as a director on the KrisEnergy board since the company's establishment.

Thanking the board for the opportunity, Mr Tang said: "There remain many challenges ahead, and I will be working closely with my colleagues and the board to execute our development plans and to create value for all stakeholders."

Mr Tang has been working in the upstream oil and gas industry since 2005 when he joined Pearl Energy Ltd as general counsel and company secretary.

