Keppel and Alpha DC Fund JV unit completes acquisition of Frankfurt data centre facility

THE acquisition of the data centre facility in Frankfurt by a unit of a joint venture between Keppel Data Centres Holding (KDCH) and Alpha DC Fund has been completed, Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation announced on Friday.

Graphite (DC) BV, the indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Calcium DC, the joint venture where Alpha DC Fund and KDCH own 60 per cent and 40 per cent interest respectively, made the acquisition.

The two-storey facility is sited on freehold land in Am Martinzehnten Industrial Park, which is in close proximity to the city centre and Frankfurt Airport.

Frankfurt is also the home of the DE-CIX Internet Exchange, the world's largest Internet exchange, ensuring low-latency and high-quality connectivity.