You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel and Alpha DC Fund JV unit completes acquisition of Frankfurt data centre facility

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 08:19
by
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

THE acquisition of the data centre facility in Frankfurt by a unit of a joint venture between Keppel Data Centres Holding (KDCH) and Alpha DC Fund has been completed, Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation announced on Friday.

Graphite (DC) BV, the indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Calcium DC, the joint venture where Alpha DC Fund and KDCH own 60 per cent and 40 per cent interest respectively, made the acquisition.

The two-storey facility is sited on freehold land in Am Martinzehnten Industrial Park, which is in close proximity to the city centre and Frankfurt Airport.

Frankfurt is also the home of the DE-CIX Internet Exchange, the world's largest Internet exchange, ensuring low-latency and high-quality connectivity.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
5 Companies downbeat about 2017 prospects: SBF survey
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening