Keppel Corp posts rise in Q1 profit

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 17:26
melissat@sph.com.sg@MelissaTanBT

CONGLOMERATE Keppel Corp's first-quarter net profit rose 23.7 per cent to S$260.4 million from the previous year, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday evening.

For the three months ended March 31, revenue fell 28.4 per cent to S$1.25 billion from the year-ago period.

Earnings per share expanded to 14.3 Singapore cents from 11.6 Singapore cents in the preceding year.

KepCorp shares finished S$0.09 or 1.4 per cent lower at S$6.55 on Thursday.

