You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp says sale of China marina project 'substantially complete'

Mon, Apr 02, 2018 - 8:20 AM
UPDATED Mon, Apr 02, 2018 - 8:47 AM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

KEPPEL Corporation expects to complete the 2.9 billion Chinese yuan (S$598 million) disposal of its stake in a China marina project on Monday after it collects the final S$7 million of the consideration amount.

Keppel, a conglomerate with businesses in property and rigbuilding, said that it has collected about 2.87 billion yuan of the consideration, denominated in about 451 million yuan and S$496 million. The remaining S$7 million was expected to be received on Monday.

"Given such payment, the company is of the view that the divestment is substantially complete," Keppel said in a filing before the market opened on Monday.

Wrapping up the sale of its 80 per cent stake in the Keppel Cove residential and marina development in Zhongshan City, China, has come with some difficulty for Keppel, which had faced attempts by the minority shareholder of the project to block the deal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sunsea Yacht Club (Hong Kong), which held the remaining 20 per cent, in November 2017 filed a lawsuit to block the sale. That attempt was dismissed in late February 2018 by the Court of Appeal in Singapore.

Keppel Corp last traded at S$7.77 on Friday, up 11 Singapore cents.

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

BT_20180402_LSMAYKE28_3375106.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean

BT_20180402_MQTSMP_3375112.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Law firm sharpening its edge in digital age

Most Read

1 From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights
2 Japan Exchange Group to sell its 4.95% stake in SGX progressively over three years
3 Are Reits worth considering when rates rise?
4 Chew's Group expects crack in egg production for 1-2 weeks
5 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_020418_46.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010

BP_HDB_020418_45.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices drop 0.8% in Q1 after 0.2% decline in previous quarter: Flash estimates

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

Apr 2, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Atlantic Navigation Holdings (S), ASTI Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening