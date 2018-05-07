You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit to raise S$303m from private placement to acquire Jurong data centre

Mon, May 07, 2018 - 8:59 AM
UPDATED Mon, May 07, 2018 - 10:13 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

KEPPEL DC Reit announced in an exchange filing on Monday it is seeking to raise some S$303.1 million in a private placement, with the majority of proceeds going towards paying for the acquisition of a new data centre.

The Reit (real estate investment trust) is looking to place 224 million new shares at S$1.353 apiece, which is a 4.9 per cent discount to the volume-weighted average price of S$1.4220 per share for trades last done on the Singapore Exchange on May 4.

Citigroup Global Markets Singapore and DBS Bank are joint bookrunners and underwriters for the placement, which represents a 19.9 per cent increase in the total number of units current in issue.

Around S$298.9 million from the proceeds will go towards partially funding the acquisition of the data centre, with S$4.2 million as payment for fees or expenses incurred in connection with the private placement, with the balance allocated for general corporate purposes or working capital purposes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Separately, Reit manager Keppel DC Reit Management announced that trustee Perpetual (Asia) had entered into a conditional share purchase agreement with vendors Kingsland Development, Nylect Holdings and Nylect International to acquire 99 per cent of Kingsland Data Centre Pte Ltd (KDCPL).

The data centre, located at 13 Sunview Way in Jurong, has a lettable area of some 98,769 square feet (sq ft) and is a five-storey purpose-built carrier-neutral data centre, providing data centre solutions and technical support.

The Reit will pay the vendors S$141.2 million in cash to acquire the facility, after deducting S$153.9 million of liabilities from the valuation.

In all, the total cost of the acquisition will be around S$309.6 million. That includes the amount payable to vendors, the estimated indebtedness of around S$159.6 million to be repaid on completion, S$3 million in acquisition fees payable to the manager, S$1.9 million in stamp duty and other fees, and S$3.9 million in land premiums payable to JTC.

Trustee Perpetual (Asia) will be able to draw on vendor-provided rental support for 12 months after completion of the deal, if the adjusted net property income received by KDCPL is less than an agreed threshold of S$25 million.

The trustee can withdraw quarterly top-up amounts not exceeding an aggregate of S$8 million if it determines that the adjusted net property income for that quarter will likely amount to less than the threshold amount.

The centre's current occupancy is 67.7 per cent, and Keppel DC Reit has secured agreements to bring occupancy to 84.2 per cent.

Post-acquisition, the centre will be renamed Keppel DC Singapore 5, and a subsidiary of Keppel Data Centres Holding will be appointed as master lessee and facility manager.

The acquisition represents an opportunity to acquire an "income-producing, purpose-build" data centre in Singapore where data centres are "rarely transacted", Keppel DC Reit said in an exchange filing.

“As a key data centre hub in Asia, Singapore continues to see strong demand from multinational firms for quality data centre space," said Keppel DC Reit Management's chief executive Chua Hsien Yang, adding that the addition of the data centre will allow Keppel DC Reit to establish a "strategic presence" in western Singapore and diversify its offering to clients.

Keppel DC Reit said that the acquision will boost the Reit’s footprint in Singapore to nearly 300,000 square feet of aggregate lettable area.

In a footnote, the Reit stated that should the acquisition not proceed, net proceeds from the private placement will be redeployed to fund future investments, capital expenditure or to pare down debt.

Companies & Markets

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust Q2 distributable income rises 3% to A$25.9m

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust Q2 distributable income rises 3% to A$25.9m

United Engineers Q1 net profit up 3% to S$9m

Keppel Corp's subsidiaries to divest Shenyang project for 503m yuan

HC Surgical taps IPO proceeds for equity stake in endoscopy practice

Hiap Hoe issues profit warning for Q1

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_070518_1.jpg
May 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors

BT_20180507_SWFOOD7_3425764.jpg
May 7, 2018
Consumer

foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray

BP_Roy Reite_070518_2.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Roles of independent directors, auditors back in spotlight

Most Read

1 Buyers with HDB addresses acquiring taste for pricier condos
2 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
3 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab unveils 3 new services for users, of which 2 are built on Uber's previous offerings

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab cuts back on customer discounts and driver incentives

BP_OCBC_070518_37.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening