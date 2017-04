Keppel DC Reit has achieved a distributable income of S$21.8 million for its first quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 47.6 per cent year on year.

KEPPEL DC Reit has achieved a distributable income of S$21.8 million for its first quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 47.6 per cent year on year.

Gross revenue for the three months climbed 30.1 per cent to S$32.2 million while net property income went up 36.1 per cent to S$28.8 million. Property expenses dropped 5.7 per cent to S$3.4 million.

The quarter's distribution per unit (DPU) added 13.2 per cent to 1.89 Singapore cents.