Keppel Group scores high in sustainable practices

Friday, September 8, 2017 - 20:57
KEPPEL Group's efforts to raise its environmental, social and governance standards have paid off.

Keppel Corporation has been listed as component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Asia Pacific Index for five years running, it said in a press statement on Friday.

The index tracks the performance of the top 20 per cent of the 600 largest Asia-Pacific companies that lead the field in sustainability.

Separately, Keppel Land topped the Global/Developer/Residential and Asia/Developer categories, and maintained its third position globally among developers in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) 2017.

GRESB assesses the sustainability performance of property companies and real estate funds globally on its integrated organisational approach and performance in environmental measurement and management. Companies are evaluated on seven aspects of sustainability, including information on performance indicators such as energy, greenhouse gas emissions, water and waste.

In the same listing, Keppel Reit is ranked second out of 13 in Asia among listed office entities, and third among 52 Asian listed companies.

The Asia Macro Trends Funds I and II under Alpha Investment Partners (Alpha) have also maintained their Green Star award status.

CEO of Keppel Corporation and chairman of Keppel Land and Keppel Capital, Loh Chin Hua, said: "Keppel places sustainability at the heart of our strategy and operations across our different businesses and we are encouraged that our sustainability efforts have been recognised internationally. As a provider of solutions for sustainable urbanisation, we will continue to collaborate across the Keppel Group and with our stakeholders to contribute positively to the communities where we operate."
