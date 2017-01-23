You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust Q4 DPU unchanged at 0.93 S cent, despite profit fall

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 18:47
by
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

33219663 - 18_11_2014 - fmdeal19.jpg
PHOTO: KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST

KEPPEL Infrastructure Trust, which runs Singapore's town gas and natural gas utilities provider, posted a distribution per unit of 0.93 Singapore cent for the fourth quarter, unchanged from a year ago.

This was in spite of a 11.6 per cent fall in its net profit to S$7.7 million compared to the previous year, no thanks to a time lag in the adjustment of gas tariffs to reflect actual fuel cost, as well fair value losses from financial derivatives.

For the three months ended Dec 31, revenue sank 5.2 per cent to S$152.2 million from the preceding year as a result of lower town gas tariff.

Earnings per unit dipped to 0.2 Singapore cent from 0.22 Singapore cent in the previous year.

KIT is a business trust, and can pay distributions to unitholders out of its retained cash and residual cash flows, as according to its distribution policy. This contrasts with companies, which can only make dividend payments out of accounting profits.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
3 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
4 Car registrations jump 52%
5 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening