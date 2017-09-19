Keppel Land buys prime site in Jakarta's CBD to build luxury apartment tower

PROPERTY player Keppel Land has bought a prime site in Jakarta's central business district, on which it intends to build a luxury apartment tower.

Keppel Land announced on Tuesday that it entered into the conditional sale-and-purchase agreement, through its wholly owned subsidiary PT Sukses Manis Tangguh, with Indonesia's Bank Central Asia.

It will acquire the site - which is adjacent to Keppel Land's commercial development, International Financial Centre Jakarta - for a total consideration of 586 billion rupiah (S$60 million).

Keppel Land said that it plans to develop a premium high-rise tower on the site, which could yield about 400 luxury apartments. The total development cost is estimated to be S$170 million.