Keppel Land on the hunt for new chief

Singapore
KEPPEL Land is looking for a new chief following the resignation of current chief executive officer Ang Wee Gee, who is leaving on Dec 31, 2017, to pursue other interests.
His departure comes after more than 26 years of service, the last five as CEO of Keppel Land.
