Keppel Land's chief leaves Keppel group to 'pursue other interests'

KEPPEL Land's chief Ang Wee Gee is leaving the Keppel Group to "pursue other interests".
He will also step down from his position as a non-independent non-executive director of the manager of Keppel Reit, according to a Friday filing to the Singapore Exchange.
Mr Ang joined Keppel Land in 1991 and was appointed CEO on Jan 1, 2013.
