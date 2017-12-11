Keppel O&M bags S$130m contracts

KEPPEL Offshore & Marine's two wholly-owned subsidiaries have won contracts worth a combined value of about S$130 million from two repeat customers.

Keppel FELS Brasil's BrasFELS shipyard has secured hull carry-over work for the floating production, storage and offloading vessel, P-69 from a consortium led by Petrobras.

This latest award to BrasFELS represents an extension to the initial work on the FPSO topsides contracted to the yard.

Separately, Keppel Shipyard has won a contract from Sofec for the fabrication of a turret mooring system for a newbuild floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel bound for Mozambique's giant Coral gas field. Fabrication is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2018 with delivery of the turret components expected in the first quarter of 2020.

Keppel O&M chief executive Chris Ong said that winning contracts from these repeat customers is "a testament" to the yard group's proven track record and expertise "in a comprehensive range of services and proprietary technology for production assets".