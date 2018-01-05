Keppel O&M CEO joins KrisEnergy board

UPSTREAM oil and gas company KrisEnergy has appointed Keppel Offshore & Marine chief executive Chris Ong Leng Yeow as a non-executive director with effect from Jan 5.

Mr Ong, 44, is taking over from Michael Chia Hock Chye, who is retiring from the role after completing his contract.

Mr Chia, 65, was appointed in 2016.

"As a chartered engineer with almost two decades of experience in the offshore and marine sector, Chris brings a wealth of experience to the board at a time when we are focused on our development projects," said chairman Tan Ek Kia.

"We welcome him to the board and look forward to working with him.

Mr Tan also thanked Mr Chia for his contributions and service over the last two years, "during which KrisEnergy has undertaken a financial restructuring and a realignment of its business strategy".