You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M to sell Dutch shipyard to Damen Shipyards Group

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 19:29
by
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

KEPPEL Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) has inked a term sheet agreement for the proposed sale of its Rotterdam-based shipyard, Keppel Verolme, to Dutch firm Damen Shipyards Group following a strategic review.

The proposed sale is in line with the company's efforts to optimise its operations and rationalise its global network of yards, said Keppel Corp in an announcement to the Singapore Exchange.

Damen intends to continue activities in the shipyard with the yard's current employees of about 250.

Keppel O&M continues to see opportunities in the offshore oil and gas market in Europe and the North Sea, and will service these markets through its network of yards in Singapore and globally, said the group in the statement.

A notification of the proposed transaction has been filed with the Dutch Authority for Consumers & Markets on April 10.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
5 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening