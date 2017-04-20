You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Reit posts 13.7% drop in Q1 DPU

Distribution to unitholders falls 11.6% in absence of divestment gains, income from 77 King St and on lower contribution from Bugis Junction Towers
Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 05:50
by
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

Singapore

OFFICE landlord Keppel Reit posted a 13.7 per cent drop in distribution per unit (DPU) to 1.45 Singapore cents for the first quarter ended March 31, down from 1.68 cents a year ago.

Distribution to unitholders was 11.6 per cent lower at S$48.1 million amid an absence of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
3 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
4 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
5 Developers' private home sales soar
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening