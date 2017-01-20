Keppel signs contract with PUB to build Singapore's fourth desalination plant

KEPPEL Corporation has inked a 25-year water purchase agreement with national water agency PUB for Singapore's fourth desalination plant.

This was done via Marina East Water, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Infrastructure Holdings.

To be located in Marina East, the desalination plant will be constructed under a design, build, own and operate model and is expected to be operational in 2020. When completed, the plant will be able to produce 137,000 cubic metres (about 30 million gallons) of fresh drinking water per day.

The plant will be the first in Singapore with the ability to treat sea water, and fresh water from the Marina Reservoir, by using reverse osmosis and other advanced membrane technology, Keppel said.