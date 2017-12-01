You are here
Keppel T&T starts strategic review of logistics portfolio in China
Analyst says the company may be looking to sell off all its logistics assets there
Singapore
MAINBOARD-LISTED Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation (Keppel T&T) has kicked off a strategic review of its logistics portfolio in China.
The move aims "to optimise and focus resources" in the urban logistics solutions business, said the Keppel Corporation
