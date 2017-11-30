Keppel T&T to embark on strategic review of China logistics portfolio

KEPPEL Telecommunications & Transportation (Keppel T&T) is carrying out a strategic review of its China logistics portfolio, as it seeks to optimise and focus resources, it said.

The review may include preliminary discussions with different parties to "evaluate the viability of options available", it said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Thursday morning, highlighting that it is trying to become the urban logistics solutions provider of choice.

The company has appointed Evercore Asia (Singapore) as financial adviser to help with the strategic review.

"There is no assurance that any transaction will materialise from such a strategic review or that any definitive or binding agreement will be reached," Keppel T&T cautioned.

According to its annual report for 2016, it owns three facilities in Guangdong, two in Anhui and one each in Tianjin and Jilin.