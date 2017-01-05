You are here

KFC's return to Malaysian bourse heralds rebound in deal volumes

After plumbing 16-year lows in 2016, first-time share sales are expected to hit at least US$2b this year
Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170105_KFC5_2675812.jpg
Companies that have been waiting for better market conditions may proceed with listing plans now, as borrowing costs are rising, says James Lau, investment director at Pheim Asset Management.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Kuala Lumpur

FUNDRAISING from Malaysian initial public offerings is poised to rebound from the lowest in 16 years, led by a planned relisting of the local KFC operator, as receding uncertainty and commodity price gains help rekindle demand for riskier assets.

First-time share sales

