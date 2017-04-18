You are here

King Wan secures S$33m of contracts lasting till 2024

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 17:46
melissat@sph.com.sg@MelissaTanBT

BUILDING services company King Wan Corporation bagged S$33 million worth of new contracts in January till March 2017, it said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday evening.

These contracts were for mechanical and electrical projects in Singapore, including mechanical works for a rail and bus depot and reception tunnels for the Thomson East Coast MRT line; installing sanitary and gas services at the Park Mall shopping mall; and installing airconditioning at City Gate, a mixed-use development.

The projects bring its order book to S$163 million and are scheduled to be completed by 2024, it said.

