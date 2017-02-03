King Wan wins S$18.3m worth of new M&E contracts

MAINBOARD-LISTED King Wan Corporation Limited, or King Wan, announced on Thursday that it has secured new mechanical and electrical (M&E) projects worth S$18.3 million in Singapore.

Major projects secured include the supply of plumbing systems for condominium development GEM Residences, gas and temporary water supply systems for an eight-storey warehouse building with temporary workers' dormitory at Buroh Lane in Jurong East and sanitary installation works at three runway operations at Singapore Changi Airport.

These projects are scheduled to be completed by 2022.

Chua Eng Eng, managing director of King Wan, said: "The current order book of S$152 million has provided high revenue visibility for the group till the year 2022 and reflects the high confidence that our customers have in our works and services. We will remain vigilant in growing new business opportunities and will actively manage operational costs and efficiency during these very challenging times."