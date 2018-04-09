Kingboard Copper's stock jumps as controlling shareholder buys more shares

CHINA-based copper foil producer Kingboard Copper Foil Holdings on Monday said its controlling shareholder had bought another 5.58 per cent in the company by purchasing some 40.3 million shares at a price range of between S$0.40 and S$0.45 apiece.

The company was responding late Monday night to a regulatory query over its trading activity. Shares of Kingboard Copper rose to a decade high, before closing at S$0.45, up seven Singapore cents or 18.4 per cent.

It was among the most actively traded counters on the Singapore Exchange on Monday.