Koda Ltd FY earnings up 147% to US$4m; EPS rockets to 14.39 US cents

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 19:37
IMPROVED economies of scale and supply chain efficiency, as well as higher revenue contribution from Koda's wholly owned retail subsidiary, Commune, boosted results for Koda Ltd in its full financial year.

Net profit rocketed 147 per cent to US$4 million from the year-ago period, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday evening.

For the 12 months ended June 30, revenue went up 33.4 per cent to US$49.5 million from the preceding year. The growth in revenue was due partly to higher export sales to the group's key markets, it said.

Earnings per share went up to 14.39 US cents from 5.51 US cents in the preceding year. Net asset value per share expanded to 100.7 US cents as at June 30, from 77 US cents in a year ago.

Dividend per share climbed to three Singapore cents from 1.33 Singapore cents in the previous year. The dividend per share comprised a final dividend of one Singapore cent, as well as a special dividend of two Singapore cents.

Koda shares finished three Singapore cents or 2.4 per cent down at S$1.23 on Tuesday.
