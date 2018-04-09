You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy inks agreement to appoint Keppel its preferred contractor

Mon, Apr 09, 2018 - 8:47 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

yq_kpl_09.jpg
Keppel Corporation said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Monday morning that is has entered into a cooperation agreement to be appointed preferred contractor by upstream oil and gas company KrisEnergy.
PHOTO: AFP

MAINBOARD-LISTED Keppel Corporation said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Monday morning that is has entered into a cooperation agreement to be appointed preferred contractor by upstream oil and gas company KrisEnergy.

Keppel, which is a controlling shareholder of KrisEnergy, said the agreement has been signed between its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Keppel FELS Limited and Keppel Shipyard Ltd, and KrisEnergy.

Under this agreement, Keppel will be the preferred contractor in the "newbuilding, repair, conversion and upgrading of a range of marine assets and/or vessels and the use of Keppel's yard and associated yard services for the construction and refurbishment of facilities."

These would include mobile offshore production units (MOPU), mobile offshore drilling units (MODU), production barges, floating production and storage units (FPSO) and floating storage offloading (FSO) units.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The agreement also covers the lease, chartering and the use of, or the provision of services by, Keppel's marine assets and/or vessels, including MOPU, MODU, FPSO, FSO, floating cranes, barges and tugs.

In a separate filing on Monday, KrisEnergy said the cooperation agreement will allow it to gain access to Keppel's experience, facilities and equipment at a competitive price.

"This will in turn give the group a competitive edge in specialised areas where Keppel is able to provide services to the group," it added.

KrisEnergy has convened an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to seek shareholders' approval for the proposed adoption of a general mandate for interested person transactions in respect of the cooperation agreement and each contract awarded under it. The EGM is scheduled to take place on April 26 at 9.30am, or as soon thereafter following the conclusion or adjournment of the company's annual general meeting to be held on the same day and at the same place.

Keppel in its filing said the cooperation agreement will not have any material impact on its net tangible assets and earnings per share for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2018, it added.

Keppel shares ended S$0.05 or 0.7 per cent higher at S$7.70 on Friday, while KrisEnergy shares closed up S$0.011 or 13.4 per cent at S$0.093.

Companies & Markets

Trek 2000 FY2017 profit falls to US$5.2m after write-off in intangible assets

Ascott in strategic tie ups with developers in China, Japan and Thailand to manage properties

Stocks to watch: LTC Corp, Keppel, Asti, Alliance Mineral, Perennial, Sinopipe

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m acquisition

Asti-owned Catalist unit to buy a group of semiconductor companies for S$10m

Alliance Mineral completes book building for share placement; issue, allotment and trading in May

Editor's Choice

BT_20180409_GCCREDIT28_3384806.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia focus fuels growth for Credit Suisse

file6zgdj8lyrdf133plh73u.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Transport

Lufthansa Group going digital in a big way

BT_20180409_ANGTOPLINE9_3385389.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Making room for renewable energy

Most Read

1 Uber-Grab deal: Uber app extended to April 15
2 Malaysia gears up for 'unpredictable' election with parliament's dissolution
3 Rebuilt house in Bin Tong Park sold for S$48m
4 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
5 Trump: 'We've already lost the trade war'
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

prs.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity

file6xfn3mf81ua1f33kq1th.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Focus on investment grade the key in bonds: DBS banker

Apr 9, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: LTC Corp, Keppel, Asti, Alliance Mineral, Perennial, Sinopipe

file6ydqch69aoiumr6516i.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m acquisition

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening