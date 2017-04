OILFIELD supply and services provider KS Energy has secured a US$11.1 million contract for a jack-up drilling rig to be deployed in Vietnam.

The contract was won by KS Drilling Operating Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KS Energy's 80 per cent subsidiary, KS Drilling.

The work by the KS Java Star 2 rig in Vietnam is expected to start in April 2017, the firm said in an exchange filing on Tuesday evening.