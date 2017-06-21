LATTICE80 appoints ex-Singapore MD of ANZ Bank as adviser

LATTICE80, the world's largest fintech hub and wholly-owned and run by Singapore-based private investment firm Marvelstone Group, has appointed banker Vinay Agrawal to its board of advisers.

A banking professional with over 27 years of experience across the Asia-Pacific and Middle-East region, Mr Agrawal will be advising LATTICE80 on a range of issues, primarily on expanding the hub network globally to bridge Asian fintechs with the rest of the world.

Mr Agrawal was formerly the Singapore managing director of ANZ Bank, and was based here for eight years. Prior to ANZ, Vinay worked in Standard Chartered Bank for 19 years.

Joe Seunghyun Cho, CEO of LATTICE80, said: "He brings with him a strong network in the startup ecosystem across the region thanks to his connections with funding platforms, venture capital firms, accelerators, angel groups, large-and-medium-sized corporations and private equity. As such, we think he's a perfect fit for LATTICE80 and look forward to working with him closely in future."