Lazada, partners launch in-depth e-commerce learning courses

Fri, Mar 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Alexis Lanternier (second from left), chief executive of Lazada Singapore, with leaders from institutes of higher learning and data analytics experts who were speaking about the new e-commerce courses.
PHOTO: LAZADA GROUP

Singapore

ENTREPRENEURS and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will soon get an opportunity to take more in-depth e-commerce learning courses thanks to a tie-up between Alibaba's e-commerce giant Lazada, institutes of higher learning and data analytics experts.

These courses were announced on Thursday at a Memorandum of Understanding signing involving Lazada, Nanyang Polytechnic's Singapore Institute of Retail Studies, Singapore National Employers Federation, Singapore-based data analytics company Sparkline, and Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).

Alexis Lanternier, chief executive of Lazada Singapore, said the courses will provide advanced knowledge in e-commerce operations and address critical topics to improve online selling performance.

He said: "By equipping individuals and companies with relevant knowledge that will advance their skills in e-commerce, they can look to a near future where they can do better business online and leverage the rapid growth of e-commerce in Singapore and South-east Asia."

All the courses are in English, and set to be introduced from April. The different partners will offer various courses, covering topics based on their areas of expertise.

For example, SUSS offers a course on supply chain management, where participants can learn how to apply an effective design option for a distribution or transport network.

Others, like data analytics company Sparkline, will offer a Google Analytics reporting course that shows how participants can convert visitors to customers.

Some of the courses are fully online. Participants can choose and take the courses on the online learning management system of Lazada University. This means they must first sign up for a seller account on Lazada Seller Centre.

Lazada said that details on prices will be available soon on the online learning management system.

More than 1,000 people, ranging from existing and new sellers on Lazada, SME owners, professionals, managers and operational staff, are expected to complete courses between April to December 2018, Lazada said.

It plans to introduce such programmes to other markets in South-east Asia as well.

Professor Cheong Hee Kiat, president of SUSS, said: "The courses contribute to the national agenda of upskilling our society, creating positive social impact and improving lives."

